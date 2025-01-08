Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam breaks into top 12 in ICC Test Rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest Test and T20 rankings, showcasing significant changes for several players, including Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who climbed five spots to secure the 12th position in Test rankings. Mohammad Rizwan also improved by two places, reaching the 19th spot.

Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, made notable progress, advancing 12 positions to claim the 45th rank. However, Saud Shakeel dropped six places to 11th, and Abdullah Shafique slipped two spots to 53rd.

South African players demonstrated impressive performances in their recent Test series against Pakistan. Temba Bavuma rose three places to secure the 6th position, while Ryan Rickelton jumped 48 spots to 55th. Kyle Verreynne also climbed four places, landing at 24th.

India’s Rishabh Pant re-entered the top ten Test batters, moving up three spots to 9th position. Meanwhile, England’s Joe Root and Harry Brook retained the first and second positions, respectively. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal stood at third and fourth.

In the Test bowling rankings, India’s Jasprit Bumrah maintained his top position, followed by Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada, who advanced to second and third, respectively. Pakistan’s Nauman Ali dropped two places to 11th.

The T20 rankings saw Australia’s Travis Head retaining his top position among batters, while Babar Azam improved by one place to secure the 6th spot. West Indies’ Akeal Hosein continued to dominate the T20 bowling rankings, maintaining his first position.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

