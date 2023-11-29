Hania Aamir receives flak over latest pictures from Dubai

Hania Aamir, the talented Pakistani actor and model, continues to captivate the hearts of her fans with her stunning looks and irresistible charm. Her charismatic persona acts like a magnet, drawing attention wherever she goes.

She's always buzzing on social media, and this time around, she's got us hooked on her Dubai diaries – pictures and videos that are stealing the spotlight and making us wish we were living that luxurious life too.

Our favourite photo dump queen is at it again, treating us to a fresh cascade of delightful escapades. This time, she's rocking a stylish brown tank top, proudly flaunting her adorable tattoo, all against the spectacular backdrop of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

However, the post received mixed reactions. While some are doing happy dances seeing her living her best life, there's a bunch throwing shade about a new 'tattoo' she's rocking on her arm.

On the acting front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.