Zubab Rana turns heads as she poses in a chic zebra set

Zubab Rana, the burgeoning sensation in the Pakistani entertainment scene, has once again captivated attention by venturing into the untamed realms of fashion. In a recent photoshoot, she gracefully adorned a zebra-printed matching set, showcasing her signature blend of boldness and sophistication.

Known for her impeccable style and magnetic on-screen presence, Rana's fashion choices consistently make bold statements, and the zebra-print ensemble was no exception. The striking black-and-white pattern, reminiscent of the iconic African wildlife, injected an element of wild elegance into her overall look.

In true fashionista style, she complemented the set with minimalist jewellery, allowing the statement pattern to take centre stage. A pair of chic black heels added a touch of glamour, heightening the overall sense of sophistication.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she was last seen in Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya, and Rishtay Biktay Hain.