Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi becomes latest victim of deepfake video

Web Desk
07:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi becomes latest victim of deepfake video

Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, is a popular Pakistani YouTuber with a substantial following of 6.96 million subscribers. 
Fans enjoy Ducky Bhai's daily family vlogs, which often feature his wife Aroob Jatoi, who has also gained fame for her active social media presence. 
Recently, the couple became victims of a deep fake video leak. A manipulated video of Aroob Jatoi was circulated online and quickly spread across social media platforms. 
In response, Ducky Bhai took immediate action and explained how the deep fake video was created. Aroob Jatoi also addressed the issue on camera, urging other women to be cautious and aware of cybercrimes. 
The couple spoke about the threats they received regarding the video and Ducky announced a reward of one million rupees for anyone who helps him find the person responsible for creating the deep fake video.


Fans have mixed reactions to the situation. Some criticize Ducky Bhai for involving his family in his content, suggesting it could lead to such incidents. 
One Facebook user commented, "This is what happens when you showcase and use your family for content. It's a lesson for all YouTubers and TikTokers." 
Another user suggested this might be a test from Allah, urging Ducky to consider leaving family vlogging once the situation is resolved. 
Some people believe family vloggers should expect such leaks since they share their content publicly. Nonetheless, many prayed for Aroob Jatoi, praising her decency and simplicity.
07:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

