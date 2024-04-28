Search

Mishi Khan reacts to Abrar-ul-Haq's claim about Indian movie starring Katrina Kaif

Web Desk
08:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2024
Mishi Khan reacts to Abrar-ul-Haq's claim about Indian movie starring Katrina Kaif
Source: File photos

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan is known for some of memorable roles in drama serials and her bold and sometime controversial statements on social media. 

Most recently, she confronted Punjabi singer Abrar-ul-Haq over his claim that an Indian filmmaker offered him a role in a movie opposite Bollywood hottie Katrina Kaif, but he rejected the offer. 

She captioned her latest video statement on Instagram, "Some statements are so hilarious that it’s mandatory to say something. Abrarul haq’s latest statement is hilarious." In this statement, she called Abrar-ul-Haq's statement "joke of the year". 

Poking fun at Abrar's claim, Mishi asked him to name the year when he was offered the Indian movie. She said it seems that Abrar has been going through some kind of mental turbulence after quitting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She asked Abrar not to bluff that much and say only the things that people can digest.

She said Abrar even claimed that Eros International Media Ltd, an Indian motion picture production and distribution company based in Mumbai, offered him the movie. She laughed at Abrar's claim that Eros International too was shocked to know about his refusal to work in the Indian movie opposite Katrina Kaif.

Mishi Khan is a Pakistani film and television actress and TV host. She is famous for her role as 'Uroosa' in PTV drama titled 'Aroosa' which was her debut serial. She then went on to star in numerous hit PTV dramas which have made her a household name in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Abrar-ul-Haq is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, philanthropist and a politician. His debut 1995 album Billo De Ghar sold over 40.3 million albums worldwide, which made him a household name and granted him the title of "King of Pakistani pop".

Born on July 21, 1968 in the Narowal district of Punjab and married to Hareem Abrar in 2005, Abrar has a son named Muhammad Taha. He has won awards like Lux Style Award for Best Live Act, Lux Style Award for Best Album and Lux Style Award for Best Dressed Male. Also, he was nominated for Mirchi Music Awards for Recreated Song of the Year. 

