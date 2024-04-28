Ducky Bhai receives support from celebrities after wife's deepfake video goes viral

Ducky Bhai, who is less known by his real name Saad Ur Rehman, is one of the most popular social media influencers in Pakistan.

His most recent Instagram video about his wife's fake video circulating on social media created a stir on the internet about misuse of the technology. Soon after Ducky Bhai shared his post on Instagram, the influencer's fans and some celebrities came forward to show solidarity with him.

As Ducky Bhai wrote on Instagram, "I need your help. My response to fake video."

YouTuber Shahveer Jaffry wrote, "Deepfake is a real threat and a new normal. Anyone popular is a target. Stay strong ducky and Aroob. Everyone knows it’s fake and the authorities will most probably catch the perpetrators. IA."

TV actress Merium Pervaiz wrote, "Bilkul pareshan mat ho ap Dono✨ jo zindagi me Kuch ni krte , wo Yehi harkatein krte hein !!"

TV actress Hira Khan said, "I am so sorry you had to come and explain frame by frame about it to the audience as if the trauma you are going through is not enough. The shame is on the people who created it, aroob - i dont know you personally but you seem to be a v resilient woman. Dont let it pull u down even the slightest. Prayers for you two!"