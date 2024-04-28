Ducky Bhai receives support from celebrities after wife's deepfake video goes viral

Ducky Bhai, who is less known by his real name Saad Ur Rehman, is one of the most popular social media influencers in Pakistan.
His most recent Instagram video about his wife's fake video circulating on social media created a stir on the internet about misuse of the technology. Soon after Ducky Bhai shared his post on Instagram, the influencer's fans and some celebrities came forward to show solidarity with him.
As Ducky Bhai wrote on Instagram, "I need your help. My response to fake video."
YouTuber Shahveer Jaffry wrote, "Deepfake is a real threat and a new normal. Anyone popular is a target. Stay strong ducky and Aroob. Everyone knows it’s fake and the authorities will most probably catch the perpetrators. IA."
TV actress Merium Pervaiz wrote, "Bilkul pareshan mat ho ap Dono✨ jo zindagi me Kuch ni krte , wo Yehi harkatein krte hein !!"
TV actress Hira Khan said, "I am so sorry you had to come and explain frame by frame about it to the audience as if the trauma you are going through is not enough. The shame is on the people who created it, aroob - i dont know you personally but you seem to be a v resilient woman. Dont let it pull u down even the slightest. Prayers for you two!"
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
