Zubab Rana draws flak over latest bold photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 05:32 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Zubab Rana
Source: Zubab Rana (Instagram)

Zubab Rana, a talented and versatile young actress and model, has been carving her niche in the entertainment industry since her debut.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her acting prowess by taking on a wide range of roles, both positive and negative, and excelling in each of them. Her portfolio includes numerous long plays, showcasing her ability to shine in diverse characters. 

Rana is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her remarkable sense of style. She effortlessly carries herself with grace and elegance, always making fashion statements that turn heads. With an innate understanding of what suits her best, she consistently presents herself in a stylish and trendy manner.

Recently, Rana garnered attention for her latest fashion statement. Known for her keen sense of style, she frequently shares various looks she experiments with. In a recent video, she showcased herself wearing a saree inspired by a look donned by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt during her latest film promotions. The backdrop of her shoot featured a picturesque limo pani cart, providing a glimpse into her artistic vision.

However, Zubab's bold choice of attire and the location of her shoot on a public road stirred up controversy. Many critics found her outfit and the setting too audacious. The response from netizens was mixed, with some expressing admiration for her fashion-forward approach, while others voiced concerns about the appropriateness of the location. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092966-1436.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092971-2310.jpg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092977-9993.jpg

On the work front, Rana was last seen in Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya, and Rishtay Biktay Hain.

Zubab Rana and Wali Hamid Ali Khan to debut in Indian Punjabi film

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

