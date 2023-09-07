Zubab Rana draws flak over latest bold photoshoot

Zubab Rana, a talented and versatile young actress and model, has been carving her niche in the entertainment industry since her debut.
Throughout her career, she has demonstrated her acting prowess by taking on a wide range of roles, both positive and negative, and excelling in each of them. Her portfolio includes numerous long plays, showcasing her ability to shine in diverse characters.
Rana is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her remarkable sense of style. She effortlessly carries herself with grace and elegance, always making fashion statements that turn heads. With an innate understanding of what suits her best, she consistently presents herself in a stylish and trendy manner.
Recently, Rana garnered attention for her latest fashion statement. Known for her keen sense of style, she frequently shares various looks she experiments with. In a recent video, she showcased herself wearing a saree inspired by a look donned by Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt during her latest film promotions. The backdrop of her shoot featured a picturesque limo pani cart, providing a glimpse into her artistic vision.
However, Zubab's bold choice of attire and the location of her shoot on a public road stirred up controversy. Many critics found her outfit and the setting too audacious. The response from netizens was mixed, with some expressing admiration for her fashion-forward approach, while others voiced concerns about the appropriateness of the location.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092966-1436.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092971-2310.jpg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-09-07/1694092977-9993.jpg
On the work front, Rana was last seen in Wo Paghal Si, Bandish, Fitrat, Mere Khudaya, and Rishtay Biktay Hain.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.