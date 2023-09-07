LAHORE – People in Lahore and Rawalpindi today (September 7) observed a holiday on the account of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain and annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari.

Earlier this week, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced the public holiday in Lahore on September 7 (Thursday) on account of the Urs.

The three-day ceremony began on Tuesday amid tight security while better arrangements were made for the public.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions located within tehsil Rawalpindi's municipal boundaries, except the Cantonment regions, remain closed on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

The holiday had been announced on the account of Hazrat Imam Hussain' chehlum, said a notification issued by deputy commissioner earlier this week.

It said the temporary closure of schools was necessary to ensure security during the religious procession.

Normal educational activities will resume tomorrow, September 8, 2023, in Rawalpindi.