Waseem Badami’s ‘X’ account hacked, confirms Iqrar-ul-Hassan

KARACHI – The official account on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of Pakistani television host Waseem Badami was hacked on Wednesday.

The development was confirmed by his fellow host Iqrar-ul-Hassan after the hacker levelled some shocking allegations against Badami.

Hassan asked the followers to disregard any posts publishing from Waseem Badami’s account until the account is restored from hacking attack.

وسیم بادامی صاحب کا ٹوئیٹر اکاؤنٹ ہیک کر لیا گیا ہے۔ لہٰذا جب تک اکاؤنٹ واپس حاصل نہیں کر لیا جاتا تب تک اُن کے اکاؤنٹ سے کی گئی تمام ٹوئیٹس کو نظر انداز کیا جائے۔

میں اس حوالے سے اپڈیٹ فراہم کرتا رہوں گا۔ — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) November 29, 2023

In one of the posts, the hacker said he would share a startling revelation about the TV host later in the day.

Later, the hacker shared another tweet that carried a picture of Iqra Nasir, a local journalist who is rumoured to be the second wife of Badami.

Badami joined X in October 2012 and has massive fan following on it. Currently, there are 5.1 million followers on the compromised account of Badami.