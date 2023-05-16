Search

Eshal Fayyaz’s Facebook hacked as account shares adults videos 

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 16 May, 2023
Pakistani diva Eshal Fayyaz has been the victim of Facebook hacking, with phishers taking over the actor's social media account and sharing adult videos.

The Aabroo star shared the ordeal in a story on Instagram, announcing that her team has been working with Facebook to try and resolve the problem.

Eshal’s page on Meta platform with nearly half million followers was recently flooded with links to spam stories and clips from adult movies were shared. It is currently unknown who is behind the hacking.

‘Hey Everyone, my official Facebook page has been hacked, and taken over. The hackers are sharing absolutely shameless content and I am unable to get it back,’ the actor said, in an Instagram story.

Eshal Fayyaz is a known face in country’s showbiz industry, as she appeared in several projects. The diva has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Bebasi co-starring Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan.

Eshal Fayyaz trolled for sharing photos in gym outfit

