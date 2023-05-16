Search

Big relief for Shireen Mazari as court orders her immediate release over ‘unlawful arrest’

Web Desk 12:34 PM | 16 May, 2023
Big relief for Shireen Mazari as court orders her immediate release over ‘unlawful arrest’
ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for Pakistan’s former Human Rights minister, Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz’s arrest as ‘unlawful’ and ordered officials to release them.

The 57-year-old was detained at her residence in Islamabad under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as the government continued its crackdown against former ruling party leaders for allegedly inciting masses.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the petition as Mazari's daughter Iman Mazari approached the court against the detention.

The former minister was held for allegedly inciting the workers despite the fact that she was at home since May 9, her counsel maintained and mentioned that PTI leader made no public statement and that her presence at home could be checked from CCTV footages.

Last week, Islamabad police raided the house of Shirin Mazari in E/7 area of the federal capital and apprehended her, and later shifted her to Abpara police station.

