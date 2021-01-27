Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
Famous Youtuber Zaid Ali T and wife Yumna are all set to welcome their first baby. Zaid Ali T and his wife Yumna remain the cutest couple in town, despite the criticism thrown their way.
Now the adorable duo announced that they will soon be a family of three. Best wishes poured in for the couple on social media platforms, as the news went viral.
Sharing the news with everyone, Mr funny bones shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle:
"We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child! Today is the happiest day of my life! ❤️"
The couple looked overjoyed and excited over welcoming the newest addition to their family.
Zaid tied the knot with his sweetheart Yumna Zaid on August 17, 2017. Recently the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with an endearing note on Instagram handle.
"Happy New Year! May Allah bless this year with lots of happiness and success for all of us!"
Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third ... 05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Whether you're celebrating a year or a decade together, wedding anniversaries are the perfect opportunity to honor your ...
