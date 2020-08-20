Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary

05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Whether you're celebrating a year or a decade together, wedding anniversaries are the perfect opportunity to honor your other half and express what marriage means to you. Take it from Youtuber Zaid Ali , who elevated his "Happy Anniversary" wish into full-blown public declaration of love for wife Yumna.

The two just completed three years of wedded bliss on August 18 and Zaid just penned the most adorable wish for Yumna.

"Today is our 3rd year anniversary. It almost feels as if it was just yesterday when I said “Qubool hai”, but I guess time really does fly when you’re with the perfect person," read the caption, accompanied by the couple's picture from their wedding.

"May Allah keep our marriage strong and bless us with a beautiful daughter just like you. Happy Anniversary," he concluded.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

