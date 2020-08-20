Sindh cabinet approves creation of another district in Karachi

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet on Thursday gave go-ahead for creation of a new district in Keamari area by bifurcating Karachi’s District West.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson said that the new district will comprise Site, Baldia, Harbour and Maripur sub-divisions.

He said that population-wise west district is largest one in the province with 3,914,757 people in this region.

Keamari will be the seventh district in Karachi as earlier there are six districts – South, East, West, Malir, Korangi and Central.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had created the Korangi district in 2013.

During the meeting, the chief minister recommended ‘District Karachi’ as name of the new district. He also called for naming other districts after the famous areas of the city.

He said that a few ministers have suggested dividing Khairpur into two districts as well.

MQM-P and PTI have opposed the decision and vowed to challenge the decision of new district in the court.