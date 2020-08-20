Sindh cabinet approves creation of another district in Karachi
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another district in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh cabinet on Thursday gave go-ahead for creation of a new district in Keamari area by bifurcating Karachi’s District West.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s spokesperson said that the new district will comprise Site, Baldia, Harbour and Maripur sub-divisions.

He said that population-wise west district is largest one in the province with 3,914,757 people in this region.

Keamari will be the seventh district in Karachi as earlier there are six districts – South, East, West, Malir, Korangi and Central.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had created the Korangi district in 2013.

During the meeting, the chief minister recommended ‘District Karachi’ as name of the new district. He also called for naming other districts after the famous areas of the city.

He said that a few ministers have suggested dividing Khairpur into two districts as well.

MQM-P and PTI have opposed the decision and vowed to challenge the decision of new district in the court.

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr