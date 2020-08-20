Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space
TEHRAN – Iran plans to send five satellites into space by the end of current Iranian Calendar year, ending on March 20, 2021, official IRNA news agency reported.
The satellites will be launched with coordination of Defense Ministry, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, was quoted as saying.
Jahromi said that his ministry has 10 programs to implement in the current Iranian year in the sectors of aerospace, cyberspace, and infrastructure of national information network.
The Iranian minister did not elaborate on the type of the satellites that the country plans to launch.
On April 22, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced the launch of country's first military satellite Noor 1 into space.
Iran's first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.
