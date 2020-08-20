Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:18 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space
Share

TEHRAN – Iran plans to send five satellites into space by the end of current Iranian Calendar year, ending on March 20, 2021, official IRNA news agency reported.

The satellites will be launched with coordination of Defense Ministry, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, was quoted as saying.

Jahromi said that his ministry has 10 programs to implement in the current Iranian year in the sectors of aerospace, cyberspace, and infrastructure of national information network.

The Iranian minister did not elaborate on the type of the satellites that the country plans to launch.

On April 22, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced the launch of country's first military satellite Noor 1 into space.

Iran's first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.

More From This Category
US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over ...
09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Palestinian teen shot by Israeli soldiers ...
05:49 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space
06:18 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Warnings issued after Wildfire in California ...
12:07 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
No ties with Israel without peace for ...
08:20 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Australia plans to offer free Covid-19 vaccine to ...
07:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr