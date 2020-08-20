ePay Punjab fetches Rs5 billion revenue through 1 million transactions
06:17 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
LAHORE - ePay Punjab, the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business, has achieved another milestone by collecting over PKR 5 Billion in tax revenue from multiple levies through more than 1 million transactions across Punjab since its launch in October last year.

This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor. Director-General IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials of the board were present in the meeting.

It was informed that so far fifteen (15) different taxes/levies in six (06) departments have been digitized allowing citizens to pay these taxes from their smartphones ensuring convenience, social distancing and transparency. Recently, online payment of Traffic Challans has also been included in the system.

 Citizens across Punjab can now pay taxes using 4 different payment channels (Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, ATM, and Over the Counter - OTC banking transaction). The application allows the citizens of Punjab to generate a seventeen (17) digit unique PSID number that can be used to pay the necessary taxes through Internet/Mobile Banking, ATM or visit any bank.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

