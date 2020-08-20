Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz

As the nation celebrated 73rd Independence Day yesterday, our government announced civil awards for 184 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals, in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

Legendary actor Bushra Ansari is being honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and niece Zara Noor is super excited upon hearing the news.

Abbas congratulated her aunt for being selected for the prestigious award. Posting a picture Ansari of cutting a starry cake, Zara wrote, "40 years of Hardwork and lots and lots of talent. Decade after Decade. You do us proud."

She continued, "Congratulations Khala. Sitara-E-Imtiaz Mubarak. Also, thank you @crumbncookies for the amazing ???? Cake ???? It finished right afterrrrr!!!!"

Talat Hussain will also be honoured with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award. The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2021 and they will be presented by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The Pride of Performance award will be given to actors to Sakina Samo and Humayun Saeed, singer Ali Zafar and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Iconic singer Abida Parveen, painter Sadequain Naqvi and poet Ahmed Faraz will receive the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

