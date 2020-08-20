Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – Senator, National Party (NP) President Hasil Khan Bizenjo died on Thursday in Karachi after prolonged illness.
According to party spokesperon, the senior politician was admitted to a hospital in Karachi for the treatment of lungs cancer.
He served as Minister for Maritime Affairs, in former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.
He previously served as Minister for Maritime Affairs in the third tenure of Nawaz Sharif.
Bizenjo has been an elected member of the Senate of Pakistan since 2009 and is a former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Bizenjo.
He will be laid to rest in his hometown Khuzdar on Friday.
- 70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along LoC11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas ...08:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
-
- Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on screen for first time in ...05:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s ...05:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020