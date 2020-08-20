Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
Web Desk
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – Senator, National Party (NP) President Hasil Khan Bizenjo died on Thursday in Karachi after prolonged illness.

According to party spokesperon, the senior politician was admitted to a hospital in Karachi for the treatment of lungs cancer.

He served as Minister for Maritime Affairs, in former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

He previously served as Minister for Maritime Affairs in the third tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

Bizenjo has been an elected member of the Senate of Pakistan since 2009 and is a former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and other political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Bizenjo. 

He will be laid to rest in his hometown Khuzdar on Friday. 

Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
