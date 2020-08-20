PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of KP
Web Desk
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of KP
PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched "Sehat Insaf Card for every family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" to provide free medical facility worth Rs 1 million at government and private hospitals.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, this is major step towards making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Imran Khan said that this scheme will create the competition among private and public hospitals. He said that government has exempted private hospitals from taxes on the import of medical related machinery.

He said, provision of free health facility is revolutionary step of the KP government in the current situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister witnessed the signing ceremony between Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and State Life.

