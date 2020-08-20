Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30

KARACHI – The Muharramul Haram crescent has been sighted and Youm-e-Ashur would fall on August 30, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday.

The first of Muharram, which is also the first day of Hijri year 1442 according to the Islamic calendar, will be observed on August 1 (Friday).

Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the meeting for the moon sighting committee in Karachi.

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Security has been beefed up across the country for the Muharram processions while SOPs have also been issued due to coronavirus.