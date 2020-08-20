US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law
09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law
NEW YORK - The United States has terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong  following China’s imposition of a national security law. 

The ending of agreements follows US President Donald Trump’s order last month to end Hong Kong’s special status under the US laws.

The three agreements covered extradition and tax exemptions.

Meanwhile, the government of Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous region of China has termed the US decision a disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism saying that it will further trouble the China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn.

