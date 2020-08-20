US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law
09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Share
NEW YORK - The United States has terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong following China’s imposition of a national security law.
The ending of agreements follows US President Donald Trump’s order last month to end Hong Kong’s special status under the US laws.
The three agreements covered extradition and tax exemptions.
Meanwhile, the government of Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous region of China has termed the US decision a disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism saying that it will further trouble the China-US relationship, using Hong Kong as a pawn.
- 70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along LoC11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over China's security law09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas ...08:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 3007:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Zaid Ali pens a heartfelt note for wife on third wedding anniversary05:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to reunite on screen for first time in ...05:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s ...05:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020