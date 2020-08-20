Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace
Web Desk
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace
Share

RAWALPINDI - Major General (retd) Ibrahim Yali Muhammad (Osta Almadani), Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said military’s media wing on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed. 

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region. 

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr