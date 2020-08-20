Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s efforts for peace
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Major General (retd) Ibrahim Yali Muhammad (Osta Almadani), Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said military’s media wing on Thursday.
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were discussed.
Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.
