PM Imran gives go-ahead to launch Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved launching of Roshan Digital Account to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

Chairing a briefing on the initiative in Islamabad today (Thursday), he said Pakistanis abroad are the most valuable asset of the country.

The Prime Minister said providing all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families who have contributed to the development of the country, is top priority of the government.

State Bank of Pakistan is introducing Roshan Digital Account in collaboration with eight major banks of the country. It will be launched in the first week of September.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting on the ongoing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue in Islamabad today, Imran Khan said promotion of tax culture in the country, creation of facilities for the taxpayers and removal of concerns of the business community are the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister said special attention should be paid to automation in the system of tax assessment and collection system in the FBR.

He directed the Chairman FBR to make arrangements for effective surveillance of all crossing points across the border.