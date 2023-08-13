Search

Pakistan suspends Russian crude oil purchases

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 13 Aug, 2023
Pakistan suspends Russian crude oil purchases
Source: social media

KARACHI – Pakistan has suspended Russian crude oil purchases as local refineries failed to extract as much petrol and diesel out of imported crude, as they produce from Gulf crudes.

Media reports suggest that Islamabad has halted the import of crude oil from Moscow as more furnace oil was yielded than petrol, another plight that adds to the woes of the crisis-hit country that started importing crude from Russia over attractive prices.

Two months after the arrival of the first Russian oil tanker, Pakistan Refinery Limited decided against continue refining imported crude as it yielded less petrol with 20pc more furnace oil than crude oil imported from Gulf states.

The advantages of refining Russian crude oil were said to be limited at the moment, with a larger quantity of export of furnace oil at a lower price can be a good option.

Media reports quoting sources claimed that the financial benefit to the Pakistan Refinery Limited from this import was somewhere between Rs0.50 and Rs1 per litre, which is too little to make any difference.

Import of Russian oil has not made any major changes so far as shipment did not lead to a drop in rates and in contrast, the outgoing government jacked up petrol and diesel rates by up to Rs20 per litre.

How much discount Pakistan has received on Russian crude oil?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Horoscope - 13 August, 2023

09:04 AM | 13 Aug, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.9 298.15
Euro EUR 322.6 325.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374 377.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.25
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.53 772.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.84 40.24
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.77 37.12
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.64 754.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 214 216
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 221,800 PKR 2,450

