Virat Kohli showers praise on Babar Azam, calls him best batsman across all formats

MUMBAI – Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won millions of hearts with his on-field performance however the star batter also impressed fans with his off-field interactions and interviews as he acknowledged his teammates, and even opponents, showing a compassionate side to his personality.

A former clip of the 34-year-old surfaced in which Kohli heaped praise on Babar Azam, calling him the top batsman in the world.

In his previous interview, Kohli, who himself is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport, shared his relationship with the Pakistan captain, and mentioned that he always has been on good terms, since his first meeting.

Recalling his first interaction with Pakistan’s all-format captain, Kohli said he met Babar during the 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester, saying the latter wanted to have a word with him. We sat down and shared views on the game.

The former skipper saw a lot of respect from Babar from day one, saying the humble attitude has not changed since then, and added that ‘Regardless of the fact he's probably the top batsman in the world across formats, and rightly so. Performs so consistently and I've always enjoyed watching him play.’

Indian star player has been a dominant force in international cricket, known for his aggressive batting style and his ability to chase down targets under pressure while Pakistan’s Babar Azam is known for elegant batting technique and consistency across formats.

Babar was widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in contemporary cricket. Other top players like Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson also considered Babar the finest batsman.