Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan arrested in Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital Lahore detained World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, it emerged on Thursday.

Green Town police reportedly conducted a raid at a snooker club, as the premise was operating late at night, and during the raid, the country’s leading cueist was arrested.

World Snooker Champion, who made the country proud, was detained at the local police station for some time, and he alleged the cops for misbehaving with him. Pictures of the cueist putting on his belt can be seen outside the jail.

In a clip, the snooker prodigy narrated his ordeal, saying he was with other players training for upcoming events at a snooker academy in his area when police officials raided snooker club for keeping it open till late at night.

Ahsan claimed telling the law enforcers about his contributions to the country, and dedication to the sport, but cops continued ‘abusing’ him.

پاکستان کے لیے ورلڈ اور ایشین اسنوکر ٹائٹل جیتنے والے احسن رمضان ناروا سلوک پر رو پڑے

گزشتہ رات لاہور میں احسن رمضان کو اس بات پر حوالات کی سیر کرائی گئی کہ اسنوکر کلب مقررہ وقت سے اوپر کیوں کھلا ہے



وزیر اعظم، صدر، وزیر اعلی، گورنر فوری طور پر واقعے کا نوٹس لیں

یہ ذیادتی ہے pic.twitter.com/PNoh5EYanT — Abdul Ghaffar ???????? (@GhaffarDawnNews) August 3, 2023

He further demanded a complete inquiry from Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.