Snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan arrested in Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital Lahore detained World Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, it emerged on Thursday.
Green Town police reportedly conducted a raid at a snooker club, as the premise was operating late at night, and during the raid, the country’s leading cueist was arrested.
World Snooker Champion, who made the country proud, was detained at the local police station for some time, and he alleged the cops for misbehaving with him. Pictures of the cueist putting on his belt can be seen outside the jail.
In a clip, the snooker prodigy narrated his ordeal, saying he was with other players training for upcoming events at a snooker academy in his area when police officials raided snooker club for keeping it open till late at night.
Ahsan claimed telling the law enforcers about his contributions to the country, and dedication to the sport, but cops continued ‘abusing’ him.
پاکستان کے لیے ورلڈ اور ایشین اسنوکر ٹائٹل جیتنے والے احسن رمضان ناروا سلوک پر رو پڑے— Abdul Ghaffar ???????? (@GhaffarDawnNews) August 3, 2023
گزشتہ رات لاہور میں احسن رمضان کو اس بات پر حوالات کی سیر کرائی گئی کہ اسنوکر کلب مقررہ وقت سے اوپر کیوں کھلا ہے
وزیر اعظم، صدر، وزیر اعلی، گورنر فوری طور پر واقعے کا نوٹس لیں
یہ ذیادتی ہے pic.twitter.com/PNoh5EYanT
He further demanded a complete inquiry from Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
KARACHI – After facing back-to-back blows, Pakistani rupee witnessed a comeback against the US dollar, registering an upward trend in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency moved up by Rs1.28 in the interbank market, and the dollar was quoted at Rs288.10.
Earlier this week, the rupee registered three losses against the greenback as the currency plummeted. On Wednesday, PKR was settled at 289.38, with a loss of Rs1.84.
Market experts linked the recent changes with the rise in US dollar value to demand-supply pressure while relaxation in import restrictions further pushed the dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
