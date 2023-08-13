Met Office predicts more rain, warns of flooding across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, warning of urban flooding and flash flooding in several major cities.

Under the influence of the new weather systems, rain, and thundershower with strong winds and isolated heavy falls are expected in parts of Punjab, KP, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PMD said moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in the upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.

On Sunday, sultry weather is likely in most parts of the country before noon.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Muzaffarabad 02 mm.