Amna Ilyas’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has stirred up social media with her mesmerising dance moves.

Starting her career as a model at the age of 16, actress Amna released a video clip of her unique dance on social media.

The video, shared on the photo and video sharing app Instagram by the actress, features Amna dancing in a distinct style, alongside the musical director, actor, and choreographer Hassan Rizvi, dancing to the trending song ‘Waat Jhukka’ from the popular Bollywood film ‘Rocky and Rani’s Love Story.’

In the mentioned video, the actress can be seen dancing in a unique style, wearing a stylish lehenga choli, to the song that has caused a storm on social media.

It’s evident that not only Amna but prior to her, Hira Khan has also participated in the ‘Waat Jhukka’ song.