Search

BusinessPakistan

How much discount Pakistan has received on Russian crude oil?

04:16 PM | 17 Jun, 2023
How much discount Pakistan has received on Russian crude oil?
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD — Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov has clarified that no any exclusive discounts had been given to Pakistan on the import of crude oil. 

Pakistan has received its first shipment of Russian crude oil under an agreement signed between Islamabad and Moscow in April this year. The cargo carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of crude oil arrived at the southern city of Karachi on Sunday while another 50,000 metric tonnes is expected to reach later this month. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it was discounted Russian crude oil. Taking to Twitter, he worte: “Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi and will begin oil discharge tomorrow”.

"This is the first ever Russian oil cargo to Pakistan and the beginning of a new relationship between Pakistan and Russian Federation," he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik also confirmed that the oil was imported on discounted rates. 

But, the statement given by the Russian minister said otherwise. Shulginov said there was no reduced pricing for Pakistan.

"Oil deliveries to Pakistan have begun. There is no special discount; for Pakistan, it is the same as for other buyers," Russian state media quoted minister as telling reporters on the sidelines of an international economic conference in St. Petersburg.

His remarks has raised questions on claims being made by the Pakistan government. 

"We agreed that the payment would be made in the currencies of friendly countries," Shulginov said while responding to question if Pakistan would pay in Chinese currency. He added that the issue of barter supplies was also discussed, "but no decision has been made yet.”

Earlier this month, the Pakistani government allowed its public and private entities to open barter trade with several countries, including Russia and Iran, in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange reserves. 

The Russian energy minister further said that Islamabad and Moscow had not yet signed any deal regarding export of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan. He noted that "the discussion is about long-term contracts, but so far, we are talking about spot supplies, and spot gas prices are now high."

Pakistan allows barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s SSP Sonia Shamroz nominated for international ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award

05:54 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Pakistan Army ranks 7th in global military strength index

02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Is State Bank of Pakistan issuing Rs10,000 banknotes?

01:18 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Pakistan gets $1billion loan from China amid deadlock with IMF

09:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Pakistan to get one billion dollars from China today

10:22 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

06:20 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Woman retracts statement in court after police rape on Lahore-Sialkot ...

06:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 17, 2023

09:03 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 17, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: