PM Imran to address Financing for Development summit today
08:32 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Financing for Development summit today (Tuesday) on the occasion of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

The high-level event will be held virtually, aiming to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event is being convened by the UN Secretary-General and the Prime Ministers of Canada and Jamaica.

Heads of State and Government are expected to adopt an ambitious menu of policy options for countries to recover in the short term, mobilize the financial resources to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals. 

Besides, the forum will review the global financial architecture to deliver the global standards and align with the SDGs, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of countries.

