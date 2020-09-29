Pakistan marks Int’l Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste today
08:52 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is being observed in Pakistan like around the world today (Tuesday).
According to media details, the Food and Nutrition Organization of the United Nations (UN) and the UN Environment Programme will collaborate in facilitating the observance of the Day.
