Terror plot averted as Pakistani forces kill 4 terrorists including suicide bomber in Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces averted a major terror plot after killing four terrorists including a suicide bomber on Wednesday.

In a statement, ISPR said a suicide bomber along with three other insurgents were eliminated in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday.

Armed forces and terrorists engaged in a gunfight during an intelligence-based operation in tribal district and after a massive fire exchange, members of banned outfits were sent to hell.

Arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, ISPR said.

ISPR said dead militants remained actively involved in several terror activities against security forces and were planning to conduct a high-profile attack, which was averted due to a proactive response by security forces.

It said a sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

ISPR said security forces of Pakistan determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.