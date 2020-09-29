WHO decides to provide 120 mln rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to average income countries at 5$
09:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2020
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has announced to provide 120 million rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum price of five US Dollars.
In a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement.
He said that the initiative has been planned in collaboration with several non-profitable organizations.
He hoped that the project will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in remote areas that do not have enough trained health workers or sufficient lab facilities.
