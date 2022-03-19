Karachi police in action against horsemen for 'scamming' Scottish YouTuber

KARACHI – Days after a horse owner attempted to deceive Australian vlogger Luke Damant, another Youtuber Dale Philip posted about getting scammed and ‘harassed’ by local horse riders at the beach in seaside metropolis.

Reports in local media said cops in the country's largest city apprehended three horse owners for allegedly misbehaving and attempting to dupe Dale Philip, a vlogger from Scotland who went at Seaview beach to enjoy rides.

A group of three men was arrested after the vlogger narrated his ordeal in a clip that soon went viral.

He shared the video titled “Avoid this horse ride SCAM in Karachi”. In the clip, Dale said this was his first negative experience in Karachi saying 99 percent of people are good but he run into some criminals.

In the clip, the horse rider can be seen agreeing on a ride to an amusement park located alongside the beach, for Rs200. Later, the horsemen started moving in the opposite direction to take the long route.

As the YouTuber asked for payment as they took the opposite route, the horse owner refused to stop so that he can get off the horse, and after returning to the spot from where they had started, they demand him to pay Rs5,000.

Following the police action, Dale also shared the picture of the scammer saying he tried to earn a living by cheating people, but now he's living behind metal bars thanks to Karachi Police.

SSP Karachi also shared the development saying the horsemen identified as Jehanzeb, Maqsood and Ahsanullah are in custody.

Today’s incident is the second as a similar case surfaced a few days ago where a young boy was held for scamming an Australian YouTuber named Duke Damant who narrated how he was harassed by the local horse rider.