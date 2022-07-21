Dua Zehra: Karachi teen moved to shelter home for being ‘unhappy in her marriage’

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has ordered to shift Dua Zehra to a shelter home in the port city while refusing to permit the teenager to be on her own till the case was disposed of.

Earlier today, a two-member bench announced its verdict on a petition filed by Dua’s father pertaining to the alleged kidnapping and child marriage of his daughter.

The girl, who was reportedly kidnapped earlier in April and later discovered to have married in Punjab, requested the court to let her stay away from her parents as she received threats.

The court remarked that there is no threat to Dua’s life in Karachi and she can be kept at a shelter home here. The court also maintained that Dua’s Lahore stay will not be to her benefit.

Karachi police also produced Dua’s husband Zaheer Ahmed before the Sindh High Court.

The development comes days after Dua revealed that she was no more on ‘good terms’ with her husband and did not want to live with him.

Previously, Dua moved to Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home as she fears for her life after getting death threats.

Last week, police claimed finding evidence against Dua Zehra’s husband and other suspects in the case of her alleged abduction from hometown and underage marriage in the Punjab capital.

The police team this time came up with contrasting claims as the investigating officer, DSP Shaukat Ali Shahani, filed a progress report before the sessions judge on Saturday.

The officer apprised the court of the presence of Zaheer Ahmed in Karachi the day Dua went missing. Shahani also mentioned Dua’s age was between 15 and 16 years, closer to 15, as earlier a trial court formed a medical board that conducted ‘age estimation test’.

The girl first disappeared from her home in the port city and fled to Punjab where she solemnised her marriage with Zaheer.