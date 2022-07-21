SCO chief Zhang Ming arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming arrived in Pakistan today (Thursday).

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Ambassador Zhang Ming will meet the Foreign Minister as well as Ministers of Commerce, Climate Change, Information Technology and Maritime Affairs during his four-day-long visit.

A delegation comprising officials from the SCO Secretariat also accompanied him during the visit to the South Asian country.

The foreign dignitary will also interact with business leaders and entrepreneurs at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

SCO Secretary General’s visit will provide an opportunity for Islamabad to engage with the SCO Secretariat while highlighting its perspective and priorities to make SCO mechanisms more effective in advancing shared regional security and economic goals, Foreign Office said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the SCO provides an important platform for Pakistan to further strengthen its deep-rooted and historic ties with the member states and promote socio-economic cooperation for mutual benefit across diverse areas.

Earlier, the SCO chief told the media about his plan to visit Pakistan before visiting the Uzbek capital. He said the relevant arrangements for his meetings with the Pakistani leadership were underway.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental organization composed of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan founded in Shanghai in 2001. SCO countries are home to 41 percent of the world population and account for 23 percent of global GDP.

