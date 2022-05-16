Pakistan attends SCO meeting in India to discuss Afghanistan situation
NEW DELHI – Representatives from Pakistan are set to attend a key meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), being hosted by India, today (Monday).
Other SCO member countries will also attend the meeting in New Delhi with focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and measures to curb terrorism.
The RATS is the Executive Committee of SCO, headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is a permanent body of the organisation which serves to promote cooperation of member states against the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism, media report said.
India is currently heading the executive council of SCO as chairman of the organization is appointed from any of the member countries every year through a rotation policy.
It will be first Pakistani delegation to visit India to attend the meeting since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held the reins of the government in April.
