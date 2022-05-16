Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful saree
Share
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.
Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.
For her recent Instagram post, Saboor proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white saree by ace designer Farah Talib Aziz.
The 27-year-old's white saree had gorgeous floral embroidery along with sheer details. However, the Naqab Zan actress landed in hot waters because of her revealing blouse.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot ... 05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
Pakistani celebrity couples Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are at the receiving end of moral policing again and this time ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz calls Chinese counterpart, assures full safety of Chinese ...04:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan attends SCO meeting in India to discuss Afghanistan ...03:30 PM | 16 May, 2022
-
-
- Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving ...05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022