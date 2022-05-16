Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful saree

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so.

For her recent Instagram post, Saboor proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning white saree by ace designer Farah Talib Aziz.

The 27-year-old's white saree had gorgeous floral embroidery along with sheer details. However, the Naqab Zan actress landed in hot waters because of her revealing blouse.

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid