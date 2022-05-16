PM Shehbaz calls Chinese counterpart, assures full safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured his Chinese counterpart that Islamabad is resolute in taking all essential actions to provide enhanced security to the Chinese people in the country.

The two leaders held a detailed telephonic conversation around two weeks after four passengers including three Chinese tutors, who were on the way to the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute, were killed in a suicide attack.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said the terror incident in the country’s largest city came under discussion as Sharif offered his condolences to the Chinese government and its people expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the victims’ families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and H.E. Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, held a comprehensive telephonic conversation today. pic.twitter.com/4MYKCSxYbB — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) May 16, 2022

The newly-elected premier of Pakistan also reiterated that Islamabad attached the highest importance to the safety, security, and protection of all Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on economic projects and institutions.

The statement added that PM Sharif further conveyed the sentiments of the families of Pakistani students wanting to return to China to resume their studies.

Premier Li also assured the premier of China’s readiness to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade and encourage greater investments from China to Pakistan.

During the call, PM Shehbaz affirmed his government’s firm resolve to fast-track both the ongoing as well as the new projects under the multibillion-dollar project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the neighboring countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability in the region.

Recalling sister-city partnerships between the two sides, PM further expressed his desire to learn from the experience of those Chinese officials, who have remained instrumental in setting up Special economic zones in their provinces.