Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz replaces Ahmed Alam as Military Secretary to Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD – Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz has assumed the charge of Military Secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Brig Tajdeed has replaced Brig Ahmed Alam, whose services have been reverted to the Pakistan Army upon completion of his tenure.

Outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Ahmed Alam has served to newly elected Prime Minister and former premier Imran Khan. He remained in service for nearly two years.

