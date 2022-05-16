Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz replaces Ahmed Alam as Military Secretary to Prime Minister
05:07 PM | 16 May, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz has assumed the charge of Military Secretary to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.
Brig Tajdeed has replaced Brig Ahmed Alam, whose services have been reverted to the Pakistan Army upon completion of his tenure.
Outgoing Military Secretary Brigadier Ahmed Alam has served to newly elected Prime Minister and former premier Imran Khan. He remained in service for nearly two years.
More to follow...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- TECNO Camon 19 series to feature four new models06:06 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Pakistani forces arrest woman suspected of planning suicide attack on ...05:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
-
- Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz replaces Ahmed Alam as Military Secretary to ...05:07 PM | 16 May, 2022
-
-
- Inside Momal Sheikh's star-studded birthday bash04:10 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful saree03:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022