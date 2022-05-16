Aijaz Aslam all praise for 'courageous and educated women' working at public places

Veteran actor Aijaz Aslam has been winning hearts after he shared an inspirational video where he spotted a female attendant at the filling station.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old actor was all praises and extended his gratitude to the woman attendant at the filling station. He also shared kind words for the lady and was delighted to meet the hardworking woman.

"So delighted to see these courageous & educated women working at public places contributing in their family income Such a great inspiration & motivation for others to follow

Allah Bless you ", captioned the Cheekh actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aijaz aslam (@aijazzaslamofficial)

Earlier, Aijaz Aslam made an appearance on The Couple Show hosted by celebrity couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali with his wife Sabeen.

He revealed that he has heard gossip that Urwa Hocane is quick to lose her temper on sets and is notorious for clashing with directors.