China calls back Confucius Institutes' teachers from Pakistan after Karachi university attack
KARACHI – China has called back its instructors teaching at Confucius Institutes in different cities of Pakistan days after three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack at the University of Karachi, it emerged on Monday.
The Confucius Institutes, which are run as non-profit educational institutions, were established in different cities with collaboration of Pakistan and Chinese universities.
The institutes are committed to providing Chinese language and cultural teaching resources and services to people in Pakistan.
An official of the Karachi’s Confucius Institute told Geo News that Chinese instructors have left for their country after the attack.
He said that the educational activities will continue with the help of Pakistani teachers, adding that the department is also considering an option to hold online classes and exams for Mandrin language.
On April 26, a female suicide bomber blew herself up near a van outside the Confucius Institutes at the Karachi University, leaving four people, including three Chinese teachers, dead and four others injured.
A banned outfit had claimed the responsibility for the attack. The security agencies have launched an operation against elements involved in the deadly attack.
Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who ... 11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
KARACHI – The woman suicide bomber, who killed four people in Karachi this week, was a married science teacher, a ...
