China calls back Confucius Institutes' teachers from Pakistan after Karachi university attack

10:22 AM | 16 May, 2022
China calls back Confucius Institutes' teachers from Pakistan after Karachi university attack
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – China has called back its instructors teaching at Confucius Institutes in different cities of Pakistan days after three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack at the University of Karachi, it emerged on Monday. 

The Confucius Institutes, which are run as non-profit educational institutions, were established in different cities with collaboration of Pakistan and Chinese universities. 

The institutes are committed to providing Chinese language and cultural teaching resources and services to people in Pakistan. 

An official of the Karachi’s Confucius Institute told Geo News that Chinese instructors have left for their country after the attack. 

He said that the educational activities will continue with the help of Pakistani teachers, adding that the department is also considering an option to hold online classes and exams for Mandrin language. 

On April 26, a female suicide bomber blew herself up near a van outside the Confucius Institutes at the Karachi University, leaving four people, including three Chinese teachers, dead and four others injured. 

A banned outfit had claimed the responsibility for the attack. The security agencies have launched an operation against elements involved in the deadly attack. 

Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who ... 11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – The woman suicide bomber, who killed four people in Karachi this week, was a married science teacher, a ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif sets another record ...
11:03 AM | 16 May, 2022
Matric exam cancelled in Rawalpindi after paper ...
09:56 PM | 15 May, 2022
Imran asks supporters at Faisalabad rally to get ...
11:05 PM | 15 May, 2022
'Karachi Nahin Jaoon Gi!' Dua Zehra fears for ...
07:34 PM | 15 May, 2022
Pakistan’s former envoy to Italy found guilty ...
05:26 PM | 15 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers condolences to UAE President on ...
08:49 PM | 15 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message before 'leaving Pakistan forever'
05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr