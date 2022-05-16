Cricketer Asif Ali fined for violating traffic rules
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali has been issued a traffic challan after he was spotted driving a vehicle with tinted glass windows in violation of traffic rules.
Lahore Traffic police spokesperson said that Ali was captured near Ichra for violating the traffic rules.
Taking action, the traffic wardens removed the black paper from the glasses of the vehicle and also issued Rs500 ticket to the player.
Cricketer Asif Ali's challan for violation to installed tinted / black glasses on his Vehicle Prado windows, The challan was issued on Ichhra bridge, Cricketer Asif Ali happily filed his challan for mistake.— Usman Butt (@realusmanbutt1) May 15, 2022
Appreciated @AasifAli45 👏@TheRealPCBMedia @ctplahore pic.twitter.com/coRLIYw938
Asif Ali, who was widely hailed for his sixes blitz in 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, accepted his mistake and paid the fine.
Traffic police spokesperson said that action must be taken against violators without discrimination in order to ensure the rule of law in the country.
Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ... 07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Traffic police on Tuesday managed to catch a man who had 166 e-challans registered against his vehicle ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- Schools closed in Islamabad as scorching heat sweeps Pakistan01:51 PM | 17 May, 2022
- Pakistani forces kill two most wanted TTP terrorists in North ...01:06 PM | 17 May, 2022
-
- #Pakistan reports 52 new Covid cases, two deaths11:40 AM | 17 May, 2022
- IHC stops 'convicted' Hanif Abbasi from working as PM Shehbaz's aide11:12 AM | 17 May, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui meets Nawaz Sharif in London, invites him to 'Dum ...10:17 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
- TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022