Professor Jelani Kobb appointed dean of Columbia Journalism School
NEW YORK – The President of Columbia University New York, Lee C. Bollinger has appointed Jelani Kobb as next dean of the Columbia School of Journalism New York from August 1, 2022.
According to an announcement released by Bollinger, stated that "It is with the great pleasure that I am writing to announce the appointment of Jelani Cobb as the next Dean of Columbia Journalism School by August 1, 2022. Professor Cobb is the Ira A. Lippman Professor of Journalism and the Director of the Ira A. Lippman Journalism and the Center for Civil and Human Rights."
Professor Jelani Kobb, 52, is a highly respected journalist and historian. Since 2012, he has also been serving as a contributor and staff writer for 'The New Yorker' magazine. He has done research on a wide range of topics ranging from electoral politics and policing to filmmaking and stand-up comedy.
Professor Jelani Cobb has served as a professor at Columbia University since 2016. He has a BA from Harvard University, and an MA and P. hd from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Professor Cobb will replace Steve Coll, the current dean of the Columbia School of Journalism and noted journalist, professor, and author of several books. Mr. Lee C. Bollinger, President of Columbia University and current dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, Steve Coll have congratulated Professor Jelani Cobb on his appointment.
