FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for three-day US visit tomorrow 

NEW YORK – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's three-day visit to the United States is set to continue from May 17.

In addition to his meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid, he will participate in two UN meetings.

There will be a lot of commotion about Pakistan at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this week. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach New York on May 17. He will be present at the United Nations Headquarters on May 18 and 19.

Apart from attending the Ministerial Meeting on World Food Security, he will also participate in the Security Council meeting on Food and Security. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid along with with other high level officials as well as world leaders.

According to Dr. Mariam Shaikh, Press Counselor of Pakistan Mission to the United Nations in New York, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to address a press briefing at the United Nations, where he will answer questions from journalists. The press briefing will be broadcast live streaming on UN Web TV. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will return to Pakistan on May 19 after completing his three days visit.

Besides Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a Pakistani Senate delegation led by Farooq Naik and other senators is visiting the United Nations this week to participate in the first International Migration Review Forum May 17-20, 2022. Pakistani delegation will participate in various meetings and round table conferences at UNHQ New York.