PM Shehbaz orders provision of ‘best security’ to Imran Khan 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to provide foolproof security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former premier Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Interior gave a detailed briefing to Shehbaz Sharif about the security of Khan in a meeting, which was also attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

PM Shehbaz directed the interior minister to ensure best security for the former premier, adding that the chief security officer should also be provided to Imran Khan.

The premier also directed the provincial governments to provide security to the PTI chief during his public gatherings.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry in a statement said that foolproof security of Imran Khan has been ensured in light of the prime minister’s directives.

The spokesperson said that police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure complete deployment of the security personnel assigned for the former Prime Minister.

Ninety-four security personnel of police and FC have been deployed for the security of Bani Gala House of Imran Khan. In addition, thirty-six personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan police have also been deployed by their governments concerned for the security of the former Prime Minister.

Thirty-five personnel of two security companies are also deployed for the security of Bani Gala House, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the Imran Khan’s outstation visit, four vehicles and twenty three personnel of Islamabad police whilst one vehicle and five personnel of FC always accompany him.

Under the supervision of the Interior Ministry, threat assessment company is constantly reviewing matters pertaining to the security of Imran Khan.

The government has asked the PTI chief to share information if he had about any threat to his life.

A day earlier, Imran while addressing a rally in Faisalabad said that his life was under threat and that he had recorded a video message, which would be released in case he is killed.

"Get justice for me and our country in case something happens to me," he told the rally on Sunday.

Addressing a huge rally in the textile capital of Punjab, Khan said, "I've recorded a video because I know Pakistan's history. It tells us our justice system can't apprehend powerful criminals, so I leave it to the people. If something happens to me, then the nation will have to get me justice."