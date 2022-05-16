UN adds Pakistan to list of drought-hit countries
Share
NEW YORK – The United Nations has placed Pakistan in the list of 23 countries facing drought related emergencies in last two years (2020-2022).
The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has issued the 'Global Land Outlook' report as world set to mark the UN Desertification and Drought Day on June 17.
The report revealed that drought has mostly affected the people living in the Asian region.
The other drought-hit countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Pakistan, the United States and Zambia.
UNCCD in its report said that humanity is “at a crossroads” when it comes to managing drought and accelerating mitigation must be done “urgently, using every tool we can”.
It calls for making a full global commitment to drought preparedness and resilience in all global regions a top priority.
The report warned that inaction to tackle the issue related to drought will put an estimated 700 million people at risk of being displaced by drought by 2030.
“By 2040, an estimated one in four children will live in areas with extreme water shortages
By 2050, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world’s population, and an estimated 4.8-5.7 billion people will live in areas that are water-scarce for at least one month each year, up from 3.6 billion today. And up to 216 million people could be forced to migrate by 2050, largely due to drought in combination with other factors including water scarcity, declining crop productivity, sea-level rise, and overpopulation,” read the official press release.
The report further warned the ongoing land degradation trend will also impact the food supply disruption, and cause rapid biodiversity loss and trigger species extinctions.
Climate change ministry issues alert as ... 12:23 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Climate Change has issued an heatwave warning, urging provincial governments and ...
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- UN adds Pakistan to list of drought-hit countries03:00 PM | 16 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders provision of ‘best security’ to Imran Khan02:11 PM | 16 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for three-day US visit tomorrow01:24 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Rupee on losing spree as dollar hits all-time high at Rs19412:40 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Professor Jelani Kobb appointed dean of Columbia Journalism School12:05 PM | 16 May, 2022
- Hasan Raheem issues legal notice to Lahore’s Musik Fest organisers ...02:18 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Husband Shriram wishes Madhuri Dixit on her 55th birthday01:32 PM | 15 May, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill grooves to viral Pasoori song from Coke Studio09:25 PM | 14 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022