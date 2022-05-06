US Secretary of State Blinken greets Bilawal Bhutto on assuming FM's office

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

During the phone call, Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on assumption of his office and expressed his desire to strengthen the "mutually-beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relations".

Exchanging views on various aspects of Pakistan-US relations, Bilawal Bhutto underscored that Pakistan and the United States had a longstanding broad-based relationship.

He said constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promoting peace, development and security in the region and beyond.

He emphasized that Pakistan was focused on human development, regional connectivity and a peaceful neighbourhood.

Building on the Pakistan-US cooperation in dealing with the Covid pandemic during the last two years, Secretary Blinken invited Pakistan to the Second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month.

Received call from @SecBlinken grateful for warm felicitations on my assumption of office. Exchanged views on:

-Strengthening mutually beneficial, broadbased relationship

-Promotion of peace,development & security

-Agreed engagement with mutual respect is the way forward 🇺🇸🤝🇵🇰 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 6, 2022

An invitation was extended by the Secretary of State for Pakistan's participation in the ministerial meeting on Global Food Security to be held in New York on 18th of this month.

The Pakistani foreign minister and the US Secretary of State agreed to remain in contact and enhance engagement on regional and global issues of mutual interest.