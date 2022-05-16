Inside Momal Sheikh's star-studded birthday bash
04:10 PM | 16 May, 2022
Inside Momal Sheikh's star-studded birthday bash
Source: Momal Sheikh (Instagram)
Momal Sheikh is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan as she dazzles in all of her avatars. With impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with her beauty and style.

The Yaariyan actor celebrated her birthday and needless to say, the birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many celebrities spotted socializing at the event.

Zara Noor Abbas, Urwa Hocane, Azan Sami Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Shahzad Sheikh and many others were spotted in attendance.

Let’s have a look at some of the beautiful pictures and videos from the fun-filled birthday celebration.

On the work front, Momal has amassed a loyal fan following with her performance in popular dramas such as Dil e Momin, Yariyaan, Mushk, Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai, and others.

