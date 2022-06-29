'I don't need your sympathies' – Dua Zehra slams critics in latest video

Dua Zehra case continue to create furore online and the latest development in the fiasco is another interview with Dua, the minor girl who mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but later declared that she had run away to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

In her latest interview, Dua discussed several issues during a live session with popular YouTuber Zunaira Mahum who has been publicly bashed for her interaction with the teenager.

Addressing all the news and speculation regarding her case, Dua slammed the critics and said, "Stop lying, I don't need your sympathies, and I know how much you care for me. You should respect my husband. And what you say about him is that he is from a gang and all, stop saying this."

Replying to Zunaira's query about people wishing karma for her, Dua responded, "I will maintain a friendly relationship with my daughter. I will be her friend so that she doesn't flee, and she can share such matters with me whenever she wants,"

In a message to her parents, Zehra asked them to "set aside your stubbornness and accept me and my husband," adding that "I have not been kidnapped and my parents have known this from day one".

Earlier, a local court in the country’s financial capital had directed officials to form a medical board to determine the age of Dua Zehra.

Reports in local media said a judicial magistrate in Karachi had ordered the formation of a medical board after Dua’s father Mehdi Kazmi challenged the Sindh High Court verdict in the Supreme Court where his petition was disposed of last week.